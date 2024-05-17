(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Photon Energy Group to Sell 20.4 MWp Solar PV Project to Uniper







Photon Energy Group has concluded a conditional Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the sale of its large utility-scale project located in Domanowo, Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland.

The sale price reflects market value, and the payment will take place in two instalments. This divestment is in line with the Company's strategy.





Amsterdam – 17 May 2024 – Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (“Photon Energy Group”,“the Group” or“the Company”) today announced that it has concluded a conditional SPA for the sale of its 20.4 MW solar PV project in Poland to Uniper Renewables GmbH (“Uniper Renewables”).

“Having Uniper Renewables as a partner in Poland confirms the quality of our project development programme and will allow us to accelerate our growth in renewables within the framework of an efficient and sustainable energy transition. We are looking forward to working with Uniper to bring the 20.4 MW Domanowo power plant to operation,” said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group .

The closing of the SPA will take place after meeting certain conditions precedent, including obtaining full ready-to-build status. The sale price reflects market value, and payment will take place in two instalments – an advance payment in Q2 2024 and a closing payment expected in Q4 2024.

This divestment is in line with the Company's strategy, which assumes that some of its pure PV projects will be sold to third parties or converted to either utility-scale PV-hybrid projects or pure utility-scale energy storage projects.





About Photon Energy Group – photonenergy

Photon Energy Group is a group of companies providing renewable energy, clean water and environmental remediation solutions worldwide. Photon Energy and Lerta provide comprehensive renewable energy solutions, including solar power and energy flexibility. Since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 160 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 131.1 MWp in its proprietary portfolio is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 1.2 GWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and providesoperations and maintenanceservices for over 700 MWp worldwide. Photon Energy's Virtual Power Plant aggregates renewable energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of over 420 MW. Photon Energy and Lerta hold electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO,with a contracted capacity of 389 MWfor 2024. Through Photon Water, the Group offers water treatment and management solutions, and its remediation technology removes PFAS and other contaminants from water and soil. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges as well as Xetra, Germany's leading online trading platform Energy Groupis headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.

About Uniper Renewables – uniper

Düsseldorf-based Uniper is an international energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. The company and its roughly 7,000 employees make an important contribution to supply security in Europe, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Uniper's operations encompass power generation in Europe, global energy trading, and a broad gas portfolio. Uniper procures gas-including liquefied natural gas (LNG)-and other energy sources on global markets. The company owns and operates gas storage facilities with a total capacity of more than 7 billion cubic meters. Uniper intends to be completely carbon-neutral by 2040. Uniper aims for its installed power generating capacity to be more than 80% zero-carbon by 2030. To achieve this, the company is transforming its power plants and facilities and investing in flexible, dispatchable power generating units. Uniper is already one of Europe's largest operators of hydropower plants and is helping further expand solar and wind power, which are essential for a more sustainable and secure future. The company is progressively expanding its gas portfolio to include green gases like hydrogen and biomethane and aims to convert to these gases over the long term. Uniper is a reliable partner for communities, municipal utilities, and industrial enterprises for planning and implementing innovative, lower-carbon solutions on their decarbonization journey. Uniper is a hydrogen pioneer, is active worldwide along the entire hydrogen value chain, and is conducting projects to make hydrogen a mainstay of the energy supply.





Media Contact

Martin Kysly

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Tel. +420 774 810 670

E-mail: ...





Investor Relations Contact

Joanna Rzesiewska

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +420 777 486 464

E-mail: ...













