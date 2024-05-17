EQS-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

STRATEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ADOPTS RESOLUTION ON DIVIDEND AND APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS

STRATEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ADOPTS RESOLUTION ON DIVIDEND AND APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS Birkenfeld, May

17,

2024 Shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting of STRATEC SE (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) approved all agenda items submitted for resolution with the necessary majority in each case. As proposed, STRATEC will enable its shareholders to participate in the company's performance by distributing a dividend of €

0.55

per share, corresponding to a distribution quota of 40.1% (previous year: 34.0%) of its adjusted consolidated net income (previous year's dividend: €

0.97 per share). The distribution total amounts to €

6.7

million and will be paid out to shareholders via their depositing banks on May

22,

2024. Furthermore, shareholders also approved the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and elected PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (PwC), Frankfurt and Main, as auditor for the 2024 financial year. PwC will succeed RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, which has audited the annual and consolidated financial statements of STRATEC SE since the 2015 financial year. With regard to the resolution adopted on the election of Supervisory Board members, upon the expiry of their terms in office the existing members of the Supervisory Board, namely Prof. Dr. Heni, Dr. Vornhagen, and Dr. Hiller, were re-elected by the Annual General Meeting. At its constitutive meeting held directly after the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE once again elected Prof. Dr. Heni as its Chair and Dr. Hiller as its Deputy Chair. Overall, 84.3 percent of the company's registered share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting. Further information about the Annual General Meeting can be found at , where details of voting results have also been published. ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE ( ) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance. The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies. Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange. FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:

STRATEC SE

Jan Keppeler | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515

...



