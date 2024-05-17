               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Capital Markets: Links To Presentation And Webcast


5/17/2024 2:20:57 PM

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
17-May-2024 / 19:32 CET/CEST


Aubagne, France | May 17, 2024



Sartorius Stedim Biotech held its Capital Markets Day (CMD) yesterday presenting its business strategy and goals. The company explained and confirmed its forecast for 2024 and the medium-term ambition up to 2028. In order to ensure broad access to the CMD presentation, which has been published on the company's website since the start of the CMD, we hereby refer to the corresponding link. We are also providing the link to the webcast.


Capital Markets Day Presentation

Webcast



Financial calendar

July 19, 2024
Publication of the first-half figures (January to June 2024)

October 17, 2024
Publication of the nine-month figures (January to September 2024)


A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. By the end of 2023, more than 10,600 employees were working for customers around the globe.


Visit our newsroom and follow Sartorius Stedim Biotech on LinkedIn .



Contact

Petra Kirchhoff

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+49 (0)551 308 1686

...


Language: English
Issuer: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne
France
Phone: +33 44 284 5600
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: FR0013154002
EQS Group

