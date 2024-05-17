Distributed Energy Solutions Provider Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Playing Important Role In Helping Companies Transition To Solar Powe

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



International government and business leaders are working together to reduce climate-changing pollution, under United Nations-led efforts to quantify emissions targets that may be attainable by the end of the decade

Large multinational companies such as automaker General Motors exemplify some of the prime economic movers attempting to redesign their corporate operations to better address green energy opportunities

The solar energy market continues to grow each year and has reached a point where more than 5 percent of all energy generation in the United States now comes from solar power

Idaho-based Correlate Energy Corp. is strategically positioning itself amid the growing market with a focus on helping mid-tier, expansive-profile companies transition efficiently to greener energy use in their facilities Correlate recently identified a target of $7 million for a planned IPO that it will use to launch itself to a market listing on the NYSE

As the business industry develops strategies for partnering with world governments' efforts to reduce their reliance on carbonized fuels, distributed energy solutions company

Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI)

is positioning itself as a serious emerging player in a market poised for substantial growth.

Correlate Energy, or CIPI, is focused on providing the services mid-tier businesses need to transition from greenhouse gas-heavy utility use in their facilities to more efficient, climate-friendly energy profiles that...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN