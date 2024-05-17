(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean-technology company specializing in power conversion technologies, is finalizing a joint development agreement with a European energy-storage-services innovator (“ESS Innovator”); terms of the agreement call for the delivery of 300kVA/800V Hillcrest ZVS inverters. According to the announcement, the objective of the agreement is to customize a ZVS inverter prototype to meet the specific requirements of the ESS Innovator. A successful deployment of these prototypes will likely lead to a commercial supply arrangement. Hillcrest's technology offers exceptional efficiency and enhances power quality, especially in applications such as energy storage, and in scenarios with frequent bidirectional charge and discharge cycles, the benefits of ZVS are magnified, including cost savings, which can result from the company's ability to significantly reduce or potentially eliminate protective measures needed to alleviate electromagnetic interference. The two companies expect to finalize the agreement in the coming weeks. In addition, Hillcrest announces incentives to various executives, directors and consultants, with those incentives being paid through the issuance of common shares in the capital of the company. The announcement also noted that the company had granted 2,410,000 restricted share units of the Company (“RSUs”) and 4,663,867 stock options of the company (“Stock Options”) to various executives, employees and consultants.“This project represents a significant milestone,” said Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO Don Currie in the press release.“It marks the initial implementation of our ZVS technology beyond electric vehicle ('EV') traction inverters. By deploying this technology in stationary, grid-connected applications, we aim to demonstrate its broader value proposition across various power conversion uses. This move not only expands our market reach but also reinforces our leadership in the clean technology sector.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HLRTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN