Techmediabreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc.'S (NASDAQ: GMGI) Meridianbet Launches Humanitarian Initiative To Raise Funds For Serbia Hospitals

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company, along with Meridianbet, part of the Golden Matrix Group and a prominent global sports betting and iGaming operator, has officially announced a humanitarian initiative called Scan. Help. MeridianBet is partnering with Meridianbet Foundation, Expanse Studios and Crvena zvezda Meridianbet, southeast Europe's leading basketball club, to release the initiative, which is designed to empower community participation. According to the announcement, for every scanned QR code and subsequent registration on Meridian Foundation's website, funds will be earmarked to equip five maternity hospitals in Serbia.“This innovative approach not only raises awareness but also actively involves the community in our CSR activities,” the company said in the press release.“The Scan. Help. campaign has received institutional support ad backing from the Ministry of Health, reinforcing the importance and legitimacy of this cause. Additionally, several companies have already expressed their desire to contribute, with provisions made for donations through the Meridian Foundation's account. This broadening support network amplifies the initiative's reach and potential impact. This campaign exemplifies Meridianbet's dedication to sustainable development and community well-being. In 2023 alone, the company has launched 225 CSR campaigns, reflecting the commitment to making a lasting impact.”

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across 17 regulated markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. In 2024, Golden Matrix completed the acquisition of MeridianBet, a well-established and B2B and B2C sports betting and gaming platform operating and regulated in multiple markets in Europe, Africa and LatAm, providing the combined entity with additional international operations. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GMGI are available in the company's newsroom at

