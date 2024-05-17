Miningnewsbreaks Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSX.V: MTH) Releases Report Identifying Mexico-Based Tenoriba Property As Target For Further Exploration

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSX.V: MTH) , a precious-metal, mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and defining precious metal resources in Mexico and other attractive mining friendly jurisdictions in the Americas, is reporting results from an internal study conducted by company geologists. According to the report, the study indicated that Mammoth's wholly owned Tenoriba gold-silver exploration property in Mexico's Sierra Madre precious metal belt has been identified a target for further exploration. The study focused on evaluating the range of the quantity and grade of the exploration target among mixed oxidized-sulfide/transition zone mineralization and sulfide hosted gold-silver mineralization and also explains how the exploration target was identified. The company noted that the target is conceptual and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in this target being delineated. The company is planning to obtain quotes from drill contractors to determine the cost of the first phase of shallow drilling.“I'm very pleased with the results from this study,” said Mammoth Resources president and CEO Thomas Atkins in the press release.“We always suspected there was a sizable exploration target at Tenoriba given how frequently we've sampled gold-silver throughout the property. It's been rewarding to use our observations of surface geology and the available drill data to determine this potential target. Beyond the large 1.8 million gold equivalent target, I'm especially encouraged by the potential that more than 800,000 gold equivalent ounces could exist in the shallow oxide-mixed horizon in Carneritos. This near-surface horizon has the potential to be delineated over two phases of what should be a relatively low-cost program of only 59, approximately 50 meter deep drill holes in the first phase, at the recommended 80 meter drill spacing. It's within this oxide-mixed mineralization that our preliminary metallurgical work suggests excellent recoveries that have the potential to be amenable to low-cost heap leach gold recovery.”

About Mammoth Resources Corp.

Mammoth Resources (TSX-V:

MTH), a precious-metal, mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and defining precious metal resources in Mexico and other attractive mining friendly jurisdictions in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% net smelter royalty purchasable anytime within two years from commencement of commercial production for $1.5 million) in the 5,333-hectare Tenoriba gold property located in the Sierra Madre Precious Metal Belt in

southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. Mammoth is seeking other opportunities to option exploration projects in the Americas on properties it deems to host above-average potential for economic concentrations of precious metals mineralization. For more information about the company, please visit



