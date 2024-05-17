Vcbeat Successfully Held 8Th Future Healthcare Ecological Fair: China's Premier Release Platform For Innovative Medical Products

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Chongqing, China – On May 10, 2024, the three-day“8th Future Medical Ecological Fair” (VBEF) concluded in Beijing, China. It was hosted by VCBeat, VB100, VB Research, and VBdata, focusing on medical innovation with the theme of“New Youth”. The event attracted over ten thousand participants, including academicians, experts, entrepreneurs, and others, resulting in millions of dollars in trading cooperation and facilitating numerous international collaborations and project implementations.







The VBEF highlighted“outcome transformation,” with significant participation from research institutions, experts, and over 300 innovative medical products showcased. Wang Jingjing, Executive Director of the Global Health Industry Innovation Center, predicts a promising future for scientific research transformation. However, challenges remain, including the transition from incremental to disruptive innovation and the need for a robust innovation-to-transformation ecosystem.







The VBEF witnessed numerous highlights in medical transformation, including collaborations in brain science, synthetic biology, cardiovascular, AI medical imaging, regenerative materials, nuclear medicine, and medical robotics. A Tsinghua University professor reached a preliminary cooperation agreement with a medical device company. A medical equipment founder collaborated with a clinical expert to upgrade technology and meet clinical needs in cardiovascular diseases. Engineering technology is crucial for surgical advancements.

Cooperation in building the medical innovation and transformation chain was also evident. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area High-Performance Medical Device Innovation Center has partnered with several medical companies and investors. The Chinese Academy of Sciences' Advanced Medical Device Industry Incubation Alliance facilitated connections between innovative technologies and industry players, attracting many partners to strengthen the innovation-to-transformation ecosystem.







Medical industry is embracing overseas expansion due to the vast incremental market and China's advanced medical products rivaling global competitors. VBEF prepared by engaging over 20 international organizations, forming a large“overseas buyer group” and involving pioneers like AstraZeneca and Legend Capital. At the Medical Device Go-Global Forum, participants from Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Singapore, and more discussed market trends, destinations, and technology. Countries like Ireland, the UK, and Spain highlighted their strengths and incentives for Chinese investors. VBEF also featured regional-focused networking sessions, like the Go to Indonesia market matching forum, where participants explored the Indonesian market and identified potential partners to promote bilateral trade and accelerate globalization.







The“Healthcare Industry Innovation Product List” was released, featuring 200 groundbreaking medical products and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, digital technology, and supply chain. 80% are world-firsts, showcasing China's innovation prowess. Highlights include Shanghai Yuanqi's MET gene amplification digital PCR kit for lung cancer screening and Medis' electromagnetic-guided ultrasound device for real-time interventional surgery visualization. A medical device co-founder praised the event for showcasing top-tier innovations across various fields, boosting confidence in domestic innovation. The exhibition also featured cutting-edge research products and a forum on medical device globalization, showcasing China's medical device innovations to international audiences, highlighting the power of innovation and future trends.

The“Future Medical Top 100” conference evolved into the“Future Medical Ecological Fair” (VBEF) after eight years, returning to Beijing to mark a new era. Facing industry changes and technological opportunities, VBEF showcases“promising youths” bringing fresh changes. As a guide and witness, VBEF promises to deliver more in the future, with anticipation for the next gathering.







