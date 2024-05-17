Environment Agency Awards Leidos Contract To Build New Flood Warning Service

(MENAFN- 3BL) LONDON, May 17, 2024 /3BL/ - Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune® 500 innovation company, was recently awarded a prime contract by the Environment Agency (EA) to build a new flood warning system for England. The contract is for an initial period of six years with a value of approximately £24 million.

“With an estimated 5.7 million properties in England at risk of flooding in 2024, an updated flood warning system will help protect households and our national infrastructure. With Leidos' experience developing and supporting critical systems and services across the UK government, we look forward to helping build greater flood resilience,” said Eric Freeman, Chief Executive at Leidos UK & Europe.

The EA has used its current system for over 20 years to deliver flood warning alerts to the public, partners and media users. Leidos will build the new system in collaboration with Cogworx, a user-centric design consultancy, and Intersec, a mobile data and location intelligence solutions company. The new system will include additional geospatial services, integration with modern social media and mobile devices and additional messaging capabilities to inform registered users. Once live, Leidos will manage the service for an initial period of four and a half years. During this time, Leidos will also work to implement service improvements to support the user needs.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit .

About Cogworx

Cogworx is a leading UK design consultancy specialising in User Centric Design with a proven track record of complying with Government Digital Standards. A Small to Medium Enterprise (SME) UX consultancy, Cogworx specialise in designing digital products, user experience design and user research. It was founded in 2016 and focuses on designing services that have a positive social impact.

About Intersec

Intersec is a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 80 clients in 50 countries leverage our instruments to reach, locate, and map nearly one billion connected devices 24/7, our mission-critical communication solutions cover 400 million people around the world. Headquartered in France, Intersec places Privacy by Design well beyond accepted standards, it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate. Learn more at intersec .