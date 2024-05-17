From Application To Recognition: The Successful FSSC 24000 Journey

MENAFN - 3BL) In this exclusive session, we delve into the firsthand experience of Aldin Hilbrands, Chief Executive Officer of FSSC, as he shares the remarkable journey of FSSC 24000 through the recognition process with The Consumer Goods Forum's Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative.

Gain valuable insights as we explore:



Deciding to apply for benchmarking journey: Discover the motivations and considerations behind FSSC Foundation's decision to pursue recognition for their new standard FSSC 24000. Learn about the strategic importance and potential benefits they envisioned.

Navigating the process: Explore the steps involved in the recognition process. From application submission to evaluation, Aldin Hilbrands will shed light on their journey to help other schemes learn from their experience Value-add of recognition: Uncover the benefits that SSCI recognition brings to a standard such as FSSC 24000 and how it has enhanced their commitment to food safety and quality assurance.

Hear directly from Aldin Hilbrands as he answers key questions about FSSC 2400's experience, providing a unique perspective on their journey.

Whether you're a part of the standards industry, a quality assurance professional, or someone interested in the evolving landscape of food safety and the connection to human rights due diligence, this webinar is a must-watch.

To find out more about SSCI, go to

###