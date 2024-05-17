IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Chants 'RCB, RCB' Along With Fans Ahead Of Key CSK Clash (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a lively moment at the KIOC (Karnataka Institution of Cricket) in Bangalore, ahead of the crucial match against Chennai Super Kings, Glenn Maxwell joined fans in chanting 'RCB, RCB,' boosting the morale of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maxwell's enthusiasm highlights the high stakes and electrifying atmosphere as RCB prepares for this key encounter in IPL 2024.
