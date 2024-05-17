Assam Trinamool Moves ECI Accusing CM Sarma Of Making 'Hate Speech'

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 17 (IANS) The Assam unit of Trinamool Congress on Friday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of making“hate speech” at an election rally in Jharkhand recently.

Ripun Bora, President of Trinamool Congress in Assam, wrote to the ECI saying,“During his speech, he (Himanta Biswa Sarma) incited and instigated the Hindu community against the Muslim community.”

According to Bora, the Assam CM allegedly said, "The Mughals had made the entire country dirty, and now we Hindus must clean it.”

Bora also claimed that Sarma said if the BJP gets 400 seats, a temple will be built on the Gyanvapi mosque site in Varanasi.

“Referring to the arrest of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam in a money laundering case, he (Sarma) said that 'Hindus must not allow the Muslims to keep such huge cash in their possession'. He also said that only Muslim leaders can commit such an offence,” Bora wrote to ECI.

The Trinamool leader also enclosed a link to Sarma's controversial speech along with the complaint.

“The above speech of Himanta Biswa Sharma created hatred against the Muslim community. He instigated the Hindus against the Muslims, which is not only unconstitutional but also a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which is in force in the entire country in view of the ongoing general elections,” Borah said in his complaint.