Slovakia's Prime Minister Fico Still In Intensive Care

(MENAFN- IANS) Bratislava, May 17 (IANS/DPA) Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico remains in intensive care two days after the assassination attempt on his life and it is unclear if he will make a full recovery.

Fico was hit by four shots and underwent five hours of surgery in the Banska Bystrica hospital on Wednesday, according to the latest information provided by Fico's deputy Robert Kalinak and Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok.

The severity of the injuries could make recovery difficult and Fico will "have to relearn many things," Kalinak said. Even if Fico is responsive in the hospital, there is still no final certainty "that we have won."

Health experts pointed out that complications after the operation could still be life-threatening. Kalinak is standing in for Fico during his absence.

The government office in Bratislava said additional information on the 59-year-old politician's state of health will be released "when the situation allows."

The office called on the media, politicians and the general public to disseminate only officially confirmed information, saying misleading false information and speculation have also been reported by the media.