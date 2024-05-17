(MENAFN- Baystreet) Aimia Inc.
5/17/2024 10:07 AM EST
Calibre Mining Corp.
5/17/2024 10:00 AM EST
CanAsia Energy Corp.
5/16/2024 12:05 PM EST
Cabral Gold Inc.
5/16/2024 12:01 PM EST
Snowline Gold Corp.
5/16/2024 11:57 AM EST
Awalé Resources
5/16/2024 11:53 AM EST
Arizona Metals Corp.
5/16/2024 11:48 AM EST
TD Bank Group
5/16/2024 10:29 AM EST
Scope AI Corp
5/16/2024 10:21 AM EST
Cascades Inc.
5/16/2024 10:13 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Friday, May 17, 2024
Stocks in Play
5/17/2024 - 9:19 AM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Announced that it has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of special warrants, whereby the Company has completed the issuance of 674,700 Special Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Special Warrant. Further to the Company's news release dated April 18, 2024 and April 30, 2024, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $10,000,000 through the sale of 10,000,000 Special Warrants in the Private Placement. VERSES AI Inc. shares O are trading unchanged at $0.67.
Full Press Release:
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN17052024000212011056ID1108226468
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.