Stocks In Play


5/17/2024 10:13:20 AM

    Stocks in Play

    5/17/2024 - 9:19 AM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Announced that it has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of special warrants, whereby the Company has completed the issuance of 674,700 Special Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Special Warrant. Further to the Company's news release dated April 18, 2024 and April 30, 2024, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $10,000,000 through the sale of 10,000,000 Special Warrants in the Private Placement. VERSES AI Inc. shares O are trading unchanged at $0.67.

