Foreign Ministry Urges French Side To Apologise For Recent Remark About Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The French side must apologise for the recent remarks aboutAzerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing AykhanHajizada, spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs,as he responded to a question from the local media regarding thereference to Azerbaijan as a dictatorship by Gérald Darmanin,Minister of the Interior of France.

“Such statements against Azerbaijan by France are completelyunacceptable and have been strongly rejected by us. Fundamentalrights and freedoms are completely secured in Azerbaijan, incontrast to France, where human rights are grossly violated,protesters are killed during riots, and there is widespreadIslamophobia and attacks on Muslims, as well as anti-Semitism,” hesaid.

“Azerbaijan has always been shaped and grown as a societycommitted to democratic values since the restoration of itsindependence. Azerbaijan is a country where people from differentethnic and religious backgrounds coexist in a friendly and secureenvironment. The French side must apologize for this remark. Shouldthis not be the case, it will lead to further negative consequencesfor the relations between Azerbaijan and France,” Aykhan Hajizadaadded.