More Than 9,300 People Evacuated From Seven Communities In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 9,300 people have been evacuated from seven communities in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Bohodukhiv districts in the Kharkiv region that are under Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"As of 12:00 on May 17, rescuers of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, volunteers and representatives of local communities have already taken more than 9,300 people to safer locations," the statement said.

The evacuation is being carried out under the leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Rescuers are using an armored car to notify and evacuate the population. There are evacuation centers where psychologists of the State Emergency Service provide support to the displaced persons.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, people who evacuated from the dangerous areas of Kharkiv region can renew their status as internally displaced persons and receive payments.