Russian Troops Strike Kharkiv With Guided Aerial Bombs, Casualties Reported


5/17/2024 10:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces have attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Two civilians were killed.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary data, the occupiers struck two times with guided aerial bombs, in particular the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. As of now, we know about five victims, all of whom are civilians. The data is being updated," the post reads.

Read also: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove sectors

Later, Syniehubov posted:“Two were killed. Thirteen were injured”.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram that there were several hits. Fires broke out at the sites of the hits.

As reported, the Russian army struck Kharkiv.

Photo is illustrative

UkrinForm

