Zelensky Skeptical About Possibility Of Olympic Truce


5/17/2024 10:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is skeptical about the possibility of a ceasefire during the Summer Olympics.

The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have already had a ceasefire. But it does not work well with this enemy. In addition, there is a risk - who will record that during the ceasefire their forces will not approach us? The ceasefire does not prevent their equipment from moving closer and then launching an offensive. Therefore, I do not understand the details. For now, it sounds like a lifeless story to me," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, the Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

