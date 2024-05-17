Zelensky Skeptical About Possibility Of Olympic Truce

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is skeptical about the possibility of a ceasefire during the Summer Olympics.

The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have already had a ceasefire. But it does not work well with this enemy. In addition, there is a risk - who will record that during the ceasefire their forces will not approach us? The ceasefire does not prevent their equipment from moving closer and then launching an offensive. Therefore, I do not understand the details. For now, it sounds like a lifeless story to me," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky welcomes's idea to deploy foreign instructors in Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, the Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11.