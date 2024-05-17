Zelensky Skeptical About Possibility Of Olympic Truce

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is skeptical about the possibility of a ceasefire during the Summer Olympics.
The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"We have already had a ceasefire. But it does not work well with this enemy. In addition, there is a risk - who will record that during the ceasefire their forces will not approach us? The ceasefire does not prevent their equipment from moving closer and then launching an offensive. Therefore, I do not understand the details. For now, it sounds like a lifeless story to me," Volodymyr Zelensky said. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported, the Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11.
