Fairmont Jaipur Invites Guests With Unique Staycation Offers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 2024 - Fairmont Jaipur invites guests to indulge in the ultimate summer retreat with unique staycation offer, where the guests can experience the cultural delights of their exclusive summer staycation experience. Immerse yourself in a world of comfort and indulgence with unlimited craft beers, rejuvenating spa treatments, and amenities designed to elevate your getaway.



With the scorching summer months approaching, the summer staycation experience offers a myriad of inclusions, ensuring a delightful escape for guests of all ages. Upon arrival, indulge your senses with their Five Senses Arrival Experience, followed by a delightful selection of welcome in-room amenities. Feast on scrumptious buffet breakfast and dinner, accompanied by two pint of beer per room per stay.



Throughout your stay, enjoy exclusive perks including a 20% discount on food and beverage, happy hours and unlimited craft beer at the Anjum Bar, buy one get one offers at Ruhab Spa. To elevate your dining experience, dine at Zarin Pan Asian Restaurant, promising a culinary journey like no other.



Guests can also experience the captivating Shaam-e-Khaas at Fairmont Jaipur, where traditional Rajasthani folk music sets the scene for an unforgettable evening. Enjoy a hi-tea amidst the soul-stirring melodies as the sun sets, indulging in delectable bites and refreshing beverages.



But it's not just the adults who are catered to, Fairmont Jaipur understands the importance of ensuring every member of the family has a memorable stay. Kids can engage in summer cookout session with the Chef, adding a playful twist to their cultural immersion. Our little guests can enjoy complimentary access to Tingar Kid's Club at Lobby level and enjoy wide range of activities such as arts & crafts, board games, indoor movies, puppet show, pottery making and badminton.





About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani dÃ©cor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge, which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture, Zarin, the spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences. Fairmont Jaipur, a pinnacle of hospitality, proudly holds accolades such as HT Hall of Fame 2024 â€“ Destination Wedding Venue Excellence in North India, Luxury Wedding Hotel of the year (2024) by WV Connect, MICE Conference Expo and Awards 2023 for Best Wedding and MICE Hotel, WOW Awards for Best Venue for Big Fat Weddings, and ET MICE & Tourism Awards 2023 as Wedding Hotel of the Year. ZOYA secured the Best Weekend Culinary Experience at Travel & Leisure Delicious Dining Awards 2023. The property's environmental commitment earned Today's Traveller 2023's Best Luxury Environmentally Responsible Hotel in Jaipur. Recognized in the Top 5 Hotels for MICE & Weddings and Top 5 GMs at the Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards 2023, Fairmont Jaipur is celebrated as the Wedding Hotel of the Year at Gourmet Luxe 2023.







About Fairmont

