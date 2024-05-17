‘Har Dil Mein Modi’ Slogan Resonates Among Varanasi Youth

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The four phases of 2024 Lok Sabha elections have covered 39 Parliamentary seats of Uttar Pradesh and the remaining 41 seats are set to go to polls in the next three phases, including Varanasi.

While all eyes are set on Kashi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his supporters, mostly local youth, have launched a unique campaign, 'Har Dil Mein Modi'.

These youth have picked up a task to inform and enlighten the city residents about the progressive schemes of PM Modi-led government and how it is showing impact at the ground level.

Under the 'Har Dil Mein Modi' campaign, they have also been appealing to locals to exercise their right to vote as responsible citizens, as reiterated by PM Modi himself.

The city, days ago, saw a wave of saffron surge as PM Modi reached his constituency to file nomination for the third consecutive time.

Amrish Yadav, a local resident, said that the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor has given the city a new appeal and recognition.

"Today, more people are visiting Kashi than Goa. The surge in religious tourism has changed the face of the city, and is also creating ample job opportunities," he said.

Ratnesh Singh, a banking professional, said that earlier, they used to run from pillar to post for opening bank accounts. But, after Jan Dhan account scheme, even the illiterate and uneducated are drawing benefits. "Now, there are no middlemen involved, the amount directly gets credited into account," he added.

Another volunteer of 'Har Dil Mein Modi' campaign described Ayushman Yojana as trendsetting and transformative. He said that lakhs of senior citizens and elderly are benefitting from it while the Jan Aushadhi Kendras have come as another 'lifeline store' in saving lives.

"Medicines available at Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras are cheaper by 90 per cent as compared to private medical shops," he said.

Another youth highlighted the transformation of the Ganga ghats in Kashi and explained how the clean and illuminated ghats are luring more and more people today for a serene walk as compared to the dingy and risk-prone ghats earlier.

Notably, Varanasi is gearing up for polls in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.