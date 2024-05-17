First Time Since War-Start, No Complaints From Military Over Ammo Shortage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the first time since Russian invasion, none of the brigades complains that they are short on munitions. This has been the case over the past two months.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who spoke with the media on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"Even ahead of the Czech initiative (regarding the supply of projectiles procured in third countries - ed.), we see progress. For the first time since war-start, none of the brigades complained that there were no artillery shells. And this has been happening for the past two months. Everyone still has a lot of work to do. The Czech initiative will go ahead. We are negotiating with all partners on the issue of money," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the president, an initiative is being launched now, "where partners will give money for the production of our drones and e-warfare systems, precisely in this specific direction."

"Our drones are performing better. We are starting to produce a lot of them, but there is no money for them. We can produce more than there is money to this end," noted the head of state.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, stated at the Munich conference that Czechia had found 500,000 shells (155mm) and another 300,000 shells (122mm) outside the European Union, which could be shipped to Ukraine if funding was available.