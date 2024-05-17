EU Allocates EUR 50M To Support 150 Ukrainian Media Outlets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union supports Ukrainian mass media both at the national and regional levels. In total, EUR 50 million have already been donated as part of the assistance to the media.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Remi Duflot, who spoke at the 10th Lviv Media Forum, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted the critical importance of journalists' work as they convey to the public the realities of the Russian war in Ukraine.

He added that the EU is aware of the challenges the media in Ukraine are facing amid the lack of advertising incomes, which is why they remain dependent on donor aid to continue their work.

The EU is willing to support the media so that they remain to be able to tell the truth, Duflot stressed.

Some EUR 50 million has already been allocated to support 150 media outlets at the national and regional levels, including the sector of journalist protection, according to the diplomat.

He also added that Ukraine rose 18 positions in the Reporters Without Borders index and achieved good results of trust among the international media.

The EU praises the success of the digitalization process of the public broadcaster and the observance of journalistic standards.

He also noted disinformation as a common challenge for Ukraine and Europe, adding that the media platforms resisting disinformation need to be protected.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the X Lviv Media Forum brought together media representatives from 36 countries. The X LMF focus topic is "Language for Understanding: Finding Meaning in a Polarized World." The event will continue in Lviv on May 16-18.