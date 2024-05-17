International Partners Afraid Of Russia's Loss In War - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's international partners are afraid of the Russian Federation losing the war. They would like Ukraine to win so that Russia does not lose.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a meeting with media representatives, Ukrinform reports.

"I believe the partners are afraid of the Russian Federation losing this war. They would like Ukraine to win so that Russia does not lose. Because it would be an unpredictable loss and unpredictable geopolitics. I believe this is not how it works. For Ukraine to win, we need to be provided with everything necessary for victory," Zelensky said.

First time since war-start, no complaints from military over ammo shortage

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 15-16, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland at the level of country leaders to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Invitations to participate in the summit have been sent to more than 150 countries and international organizations.