Zelensky Welcomes Macron's Idea To Deploy Foreign Instructors In Ukraine

It would be more logical to train the Ukrainian military in Ukraine than sending recruits to other countries.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a meeting with journalists, commenting on the idea voiced by French President Emmanuel Macron to send instructors to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military.

"Training in Ukraine is logical – we have already spoken about it. It is faster than going, say, to France or even to Poland. And then, cooperation on demining, it is possible to create a hub for the repair of French equipment, for example, directly in Ukraine, so as not to send it to France. I look at it very positively, to be honest. All this could be a step that would encourage other countries as well. That is, it opens a new page in this war," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron made several proposals for aid that Ukraine may support. In particular, he offered that Ukrainian military personnel be trained on Ukraine's soil.

As of early March 2024, almost 10,000 recruits from Ukraine have been trained by France since the beginning of a full-scale war. Of them, 8,800 underwent training in 2023.