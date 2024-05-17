Baku Prison Awaits: Criminal Balasanyan Talks About Returning To Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

Vitaly Balasanyan, a criminal who killed Azerbaijanis and onceworked as the 'chairman of the security council' of the so-calledregime in Garabagh, tried to grab public attention with his dullstatement to the local press in Yerevan. He mentioned the return ofthe people of Garabagh but calling it 'artsakh', and peevishlyclaimed that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, PresidentIlham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are responsiblefor this issue.

He also referred to the capitulation document signed by Armeniabefore Azerbaijan on November 10, 2020, through the mediation ofRussia, and touched on the issue of the implementation of itsarticles. Balasanyan says that the provisions of the document 'mustbe implemented'. The question is whether the document talks aboutGarabagh, or, as he mentioned, artsakh in his own manner.

In general, according to international laws, a claim against theterritory of a country and an illegal change of topographical nameare considered crimes. Balasanyan tries to follow in the footstepsof Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and others who areimprisoned in Baku. However, he still cannot imagine what fateawaits him with these confident actions.

Another issue in the document is related to the activity ofRussian peacekeepers, which are considered necessary only ifArmenians are present in Garabagh. Otherwise, the presence ofRussian peacekeeping units in Garabagh is an additional waste ofmoney and time.

At this time, we return to the main issue, which is the livingof Armenians in Garabagh according to the current conditions:

First of all, it should be noted that the Armenians who leftGarabagh for Yerevan with their own volition unequivocallyrenounced Azerbaijani citizenship.

Everyone remembers that until September 2023, Azerbaijanrepeatedly appealed to the Armenians in Garabagh regardingcitizenship. Despite various negative responses, Azerbaijan onceagain appealed to the Armenian community in Garabagh. However, theappeals remained unanswered, and as a result, Armenians had todecide for themselves whether to leave the territories.

Whether the Armenians living in Garabagh are ethnic Garabaghresidents is still a separate issue. We know that thousands ofArmenian refugees from Lebanon and Middle Eastern countries werebrought to Garabagh during the occupation. At that time, Armeniatried to claim that it outnumbered Azerbaijanis in Garabagh, basedon an artificial demographic indicator, before the eyes of theworld community. However, Azerbaijan has statistical data onArmenians living in Garabagh during the Soviet period, andcitizenship passports are issued based on these statistics.

In addition, terrorist organisations and some criminal groupsthat once operated in Garabagh had close relations with theresidents living there. For example, many videos obtained by dronesprior to anti-terrorist measures clearly show that civilians alsoplayed a role in smuggling weapons into the Garabagh region. Inthis regard, the Republic of Azerbaijan is still continuing theinvestigative search and has put those criminals on the list ofinternationally wanted people.

Certainly, the so-called artsakh politician Balasanyan, whospoke to thickets of microphones, is wanted by Azerbaijan himself,and he, like the others, is expected to be among those in Bakuprison.







One thing that should not be forgotten is that the localresidents of Armenia no longer believe in Balasanyan and similarelements who are trying to disrupt security in the South Caucasus is still unable to recover from the heavy consequences ofits defeat in the Second Garabagh War. During the negotiations onthe return of 4 villages in Gazakh to Azerbaijan, the PrimeMinister of Armenia appealed to the local people with the followingstatement: "Today, Armenia should give the territories belonging toAzerbaijan. Otherwise, it may cost more for Armenia."

It seems that the Armenian leadership has learned from itsmistakes in 2020, but the elements of the so-called regime stillpersist.