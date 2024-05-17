India And Israel Forge Ahead With Advanced Naval Defense Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) India and Israel are taking significant steps in defense collaboration, focusing on transferring advanced Israeli submarine technologies to Indian shores.



This initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy, with local manufacturing bolstered under India's "Make in India" policy.



The collaboration between Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and India's Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is set to produce the "TorBuster," a top-notch torpedo defense system.



This system protects both submarines and surface ships from sophisticated torpedo threats, addressing the complex challenges of modern naval warfare.



The TorBuster is part of a comprehensive defense suite that includes the latest in sonar technology.







This suite features the Blackfish and Monkfish Torpedo Detection and Alert Sonar (TDAS) and Hull Mounted Sonar (HMS).



These systems continuously operate at sea, leveraging modern technology to detect, classify, track, and alert crews to incoming torpedoes.



Additionally, the suite incorporates Rafael's TorBuster SP hard-kill decoy.



Strategically mounting this device on ships allows it to deceive and neutralize incoming torpedoes. It provides critical seconds for ships to maneuver and avoid attacks.











The TorBuster SP is adept at defending against both passive and active torpedoes. It can simulate a ship's acoustic signature to divert or neutralize threats effectively.











This partnership not only boosts the defensive strength of the Indian Nav but also marks a milestone in defense cooperation between India and Israel.



It promises to enhance the technological proficiency and readiness of India's naval forces. This prepares them to effectively manage evolving maritime threats.



This agreement underscores the strategic alignment between the two nations, fostering deeper security ties and contributing to regional stability.

