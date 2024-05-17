Latam Airlines Boosts Global Connections From Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latam Airlines is poised to expand its global reach, enhancing flight frequencies from Brazil to the United States, Europe, and Africa.



Starting July 1, 2023, the airline introduces a direct route from São Paulo to Los Angeles, operating three times a week.



Utilizing Boeing 777 aircraft , this service aims to cut four hours off traditional routes through other hubs.



Furthermore, Lata plans to increase its São Paulo to Orlando flights to four weekly.



Flights to Johannesburg, Milan, Rome, Madrid, and Lisbon will grow by 38% compared to last year.







These services, aboard the Boeing 777 and 787, support Latam's goal to broaden its long-haul operations.



In parallel, Latam is upgrading its fleet with eco-friendlier and more efficient aircraft like the Airbus A320neo and A321neo.



This initiative underscores Latam's dedication to sustainability and improving the travel experience.



This growth coincides with the airline industry's post-pandemic recovery, underscoring Latam's role in enhancing global connectivity.



It offers more travel choices and convenience, strengthening ties between Latin America and other continents.



Additionally, Air France KLM is boosting its operations in Brazil, signaling the area's increasing importance in international aviation.



By the end of October, Air France will start a new route from Paris to Salvador three times a week.



This move will restore Air France KLM's Brazilian operations to pre-pandemic levels, with flights to major cities such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, and Belém.



Air France's collaboration with Brazilian carrier Gol further expands its influence within Brazil, highlighting the strategic significance of these upgrades.



These efforts are crucial for meeting the growing demand for international travel and enhancing global connections from Brazil.

Background

In 2023, Latam Airlines markedly boosted Brazil's aviation sector, elevating its passenger count from 32 million to 39 million across both domestic and international flights.



The National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) reports that 54% of the aviation industry's growth in 2023 can be credited to Chile-based Latam.



Latam has established market dominance through significant investments and a dedicated approach to serving Brazil.







