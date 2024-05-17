Swati Maliwal Assault Case LIVE Updates: AAP's Atishi To Hold Press Conference At 6 Pm Today

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Swati Maliwal 'assault' case LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a press conference to address the matter at 6 pm on Friday, Delhi minister Atishi announced in a post on X. She said, \"Will be doing a Press Conference today at 6pm to bring out the reality of the Swati Maliwal issue...\"Swati Maliwal was allegedly“assaulted\" Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistance Bibhav Kumar on Monday. According to reports citing sources in the Delhi Police, a“lady caller\" had made two PCR calls at a police station, complaining about the incident that took place at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Police arrested Bibhav Kumar on Thursday. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to know what AAP said at the press conference.
