Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Cops, FSL Team Visit Delhi CM's House; Likely To Collect CCTV Footage

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Delhi Police personnel along with a Forensic Science Laboratory team on Friday visited the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal was assaulted there, sources said.

According to sources, police might recreate the crime scene and collect relevant CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

On Friday, soon after recording her statement before the magistrate, Swati Maliwal took to X, saying "the truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked".

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday. An FIR was filed on Thursday against CM Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar.

The FIR has been registered under sections 308, 341, 354 D, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station.

A video from the Delhi CM's house of the alleged assault incident is also doing rounds on social media in which an altercation can be seen taking place between the staff deployed in the CM's residence and the AAP Rajya Sabha MP.

Swati Maliwal on Friday recorded her statement at the Tis Hazari court here in connection with the matter.

Chilling details of the incident have also started emerging, with the lodging of the First Information Report (FIR) and subsequently the surfacing of a purported video of the incident.

In the FIR, Maliwal accused Kumar of hitting her in the chest, stomach and the pelvic area with legs.

Earlier, on Friday, the National Commission for Women (NSW) pasted a notice at the residence of Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after his family refused to accept it.

The NCW team along with the Delhi Police personnel served a notice to Bibhav Kumar but due to non-acceptance by the family members, it was pasted to the gate of his residence, an official said.

"Officers of the NCW, along with the ACP of Civil Lines, New Delhi, attempted to serve a Notice of Hearing to Mr. Bibhav Kumar at his residence. When the occupants of the house refused to accept the notice, the officers affixed it on the gate of his residence. The hearing is scheduled for May 18 at the NCW Office,” a post on X by the NCW read.