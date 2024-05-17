Four Killed, 13 Injured As Bus Hits Truck In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 17 (IANS) Four people were killed while 13 others injured when a bus hit a truck on the National Highway in Halena village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

The incident occurred when the bus, belonging to Aligarh depot of Uttar Pradesh Roadways, which was proceeding towards Jaipur, hit a truck while trying to overtake a vehicle, one of the passengers said.

The driver and conductor of the bus were injured in the accident while the truck driver fled the scene.

Halena police station in-charge Brijendra Sharma said, "The accident was reported at around 1.30 p.m. The injured were rushed to Halena Hospital. Of the total injured people, eight were referred to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur while five are being treated at Halena Hospital."

Bharatpur Collector Amit Yadav, Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa and CMHO Gaurav Kapoor reached RBM Hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured.

The front portion of the bus was badly damaged in the accident.

A passenger said that the accident happened as the bus driver was trying to overtake. As the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, it hit the moving truck. After this, the truck dragged the bus for a long distance, he said.

Another bus passenger, Suryapratap Singh, admitted to Bharatpur's RBM Hospital, said, "It is the bus driver's fault."

Most of the passengers have suffered head injuries, police said.