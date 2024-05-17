Azerbaijan's Premier Meets With Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, metwith a delegation led by Temesgen Tiruneh, Deputy Prime Minister ofthe Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Ali Asadov emphasised that Azerbaijanattaches vital importance to the development of relations withAfrican states, including Ethiopia. The sides hailed thecooperation between the two countries within internationalorganisations.
Highlighting the importance of seizing available opportunitiesto strengthen bilateral ties, the two underscored the dynamiccollaboration in public services and social innovations in recentyears.
They stressed the significance of a Memorandum of Understandingsigned during the visit of the Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister MoU envisions the establishment of centres in Ethiopia basedon the "ASAN Xidmet" concept.
The meeting also saw discussions on expanding relations betweenAzerbaijan and Ethiopia across various sectors.
