IFC: Wind And Solar Power To Drive Azerbaijan's Decarbonisation

"Climate change is occurring much faster than expected," saidUmayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resourcesof Azerbaijan, at the conference“Raising Ambition, EnablingAction: COP29 Sustainable Business Forum”, Azernews reports.

"Efforts must be made to mitigate the consequences of climatechange. Experts and scientists have concluded that climate changeis happening much faster than previously thought. This manifestsitself uniquely in each country. Rising sea levels affect allnations," she emphasised.

The official pointed out that Azerbaijan was no exception:"Recently, the country, both in the capital and in the regions, hasbeen experiencing the consequences of climate change: the number offloods has increased, and heat waves have become morefrequent."

"All of this affects people's lives and the private sector. Toconduct sustainable business, it's necessary to take into accountthe risks associated with climate change," Taghiyeva added.

Aliya Azimova from the International Finance Corporation (IFC)stated that the organisation is working on a strategy for creatingsmart villages using green technologies in collaboration with thegovernment of Azerbaijan.

She reminded attendees that, within the World Bank structure,the IFC supported the preparation of a Roadmap for Offshore WindEnergy (OWE) for Azerbaijan. According to this roadmap, the countryhas the potential to install offshore wind farms with a totalcapacity of up to 7.2 GW by 2040 (minimum scenario - 1.5 GW).

Azimova noted that wind and solar power plants will pave the wayfor Azerbaijan's decarbonisation.

She mentioned that the highest greenhouse gas emissionsworldwide are observed in four sectors - transport, energy,agriculture, and industry, and the IFC aims to cover these sectorswith its research.

Azimova emphasised that an important aspect the IFC focuses onis "green" buildings, and on June 6, a seminar on this topic willbe held in Baku.

She also pointed out that the IFC is working on projects for'green' building certificates worldwide, which are also relevantfor Azerbaijan.

"Overall, we are actively working with various companies andstructures in Azerbaijan to adapt to new climate conditions andchallenges," said Azimova.

She added that adaptation is related not only to greenhouse gasemissions but also to the shrinking of water basins, a problemespecially relevant for agriculture and social issues.