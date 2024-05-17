Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Watches Tactical Exercise Of Artillery Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the GeneralStaff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev watcheddemonstrative live-fire tactical exercise conducted with Artilleryunits, Azernews reports.

The Chief of the General Staff attended the field point andheard the reports of the commanders and staff officers about thedecisions made on the map during the accomplishment of thetasks.

It was reported that the units, withdrawn from permanentdeployment points to assembly areas on alert, worked out theactivities of taking firing positions, bringing combat equipmentand artillery installations into combat mode.

It was noted that during the practical shooting the targets weredestroyed with high precision.

Colonel General K.Valiyev positively evaluated the progress ofthe exercise and instructed the authorized to further increase theintensity and quality of the exercise and classes conducted tomaintain the combat capability of the units at a high level and todevelop the practical skills of servicemen.