13 Foreign Ministers Warns Israeli Of Its Ground Attack On Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 17 (Petra)-- According to media reports on Friday, more than a dozen nations have signed a joint letter to Israel cautioning against a significant ground offensive in Gaza's southernmost city, Rafah.The 13 foreign ministers from major economies and democracies signed the unified letter, which was delivered to the Israeli government on Wednesday. It also included a demand that unrestricted humanitarian access be granted to the besieged Palestinian area.Along with Australia, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, and Sweden, it was signed by the G7 countries of Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and the UK.In addition, the letter asked Israeli authorities to guarantee the safety of international personnel and relief workers, permit enough local truck drivers, and permit access for international assistance groups and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza.