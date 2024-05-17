Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Belarus View Bullet-Riddled Monuments

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, andAleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, viewedthe monuments to prominent personalities of Azerbaijan such asNatavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were shot at byArmenians in Shusha during the occupation, Azernews reports.

