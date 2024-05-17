President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made aphone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic ofKazakhstan, on May 17, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev onhis birthday, wishing him good health and every success in hisendeavors as head of state.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Azerbaijani leader for theattention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they emphasized that high-levelreciprocal visits contribute to further strengthening bilateralcooperation and highlighted the importance of the recent visit ofthe President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

The heads of state expressed confidence that the friendlyrelations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue todevelop successfully and exchanged views on the prospects ofcooperation and future contacts.