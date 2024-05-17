Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Belarus View Heydar Aliyev And Garabagh Exhibition

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, andAleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, viewedthe "Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh" exhibition at the CreativityCenter restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shusha, Azernews reports.

