CBA Head Highly Evaluates Private Sector's Role In Sustainable Economic Transformation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov,underscored that transitioning to "green growth" is the primaryobjective of the financial sector's development strategy at the“Raising Ambition, Enabling Action: COP29 Sustainable BusinessForum” event, Azernews reports.

"The private sector as well as all other sectors should engagein the green economy transformation, requiring proper regulation,in particular, it is necessary to identify potential risks andconflicts,” he emphasised.

According to him, now the global economy, like the economy ofAzerbaijan, is faced with problems associated with climate change,the consequences of which must be eliminated.

"The fight against climate change stands as one of Azerbaijan'sstrategic goals. Like other nations, Azerbaijan grapples withclimate-related challenges. This year holds particular significancefor us, as hosting the 29th session of the Conference of theParties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)underscores our commitment," T. Kazimov emphasised.

He also mentioned that the CBA is taking measures to stimulategreen financing and strengthen the bank's participation inregulating energy efficiency initiatives.

Additionally, he mentioned the preparation of a strategicroadmap for sustainable finance by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan(CBA), along with the formulation of the country's sustainablefinancial taxonomy. Kazimov added that the World Bank (WB) isproviding support for the development of the taxonomy.

Along with the public sector, the private sector should play aleading role in the trend of adapting to new challenges and thesustainable transformation of national economies and financialsystems, said Taleh Kazimov.

He emphasised that, on one hand, the private sector must swiftlyadapt its business models to climate change, while on the otherhand, it can influence consumer behaviour by offering sustainableproducts and services.

"In order to attain the objectives set for the transformation ofthe national economy, the effectiveness of regulatory bodies iscrucial. This effectiveness relies on the promotion and regulatoryfunctions mirroring leading international practices across varioussectors of the economy, including the financial sector".

He also mentioned that in Azerbaijan, there are plans for agradual implementation of a sustainable financial transition,achieved through deepening financial markets and enhancing thecapabilities of existing financial institutions.

T. Kazimov highlighted that the Central Bank has revised thecorporate governance standards for banks, insurance, and investmentcompanies: "Under these standards, financial institutions arerequired to consider environmental, social, and governance factorsto ensure long-term sustainability."