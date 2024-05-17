(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's military is on a robust mission to modernize its defenses, enhancing capabilities at sea and in the air.



Notably, the Naval Aviation Command grapples with a dire shortage of helicopters.



Their operations, vital for patrolling the vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), suffer due to limited helicopter availability.



Indeed, the solitary AS-555N Fennec helicopter struggles to meet the demands of maritime surveillance from the“Bouchard” class patrol vessels.



Recognizing these gaps, Argentina has entertained various proposals from leading manufacturers like Leonardo and Airbus Helicopters.



They've zeroed in on the Italian AW109M, a model tailored for search and rescue missions. This helicopter promises to amplify the Navy's maritime control capabilities significantly.







Furthermore, the Navy plans to beef up its fleet with additional Sea King helicopters, bolstering operations, especially during the crucial Antarctic Summer Campaigns.

Revamping Argentina's Defense: Modernizing Sea and Sky

Meanwhile, the Army is revamping its anti-air artillery, spurred by the recent F-16 acquisitions for the Air Force.



This overhaul targets outdated defense systems, incorporating modern technologies like the short-range RBS-70 NG from SAAB.



Coupled with advanced radar systems, these upgrades are vital for securing strategic sites and maintaining combat readiness.



These enhancements draw lessons from the Falklands War, where anti-air defenses were crucial in shielding critical installations.



However, upgrading both artillery and missile systems to contemporary standards requires consistent political support and adequate funding.



The Army's approach not only involves purchasing new systems but also modernizing the old and fostering local technological developments.



This strategy aims to construct a layered air defense network, essential for countering today's aerial threats and safeguarding Argentina's airspace.



In essence, Argentina's military strides towards a comprehensive overhaul are critical for its national security.



By integrating cutting-edge technology and upgrading existing assets, Argentina aims to solidify its defense mechanisms in its territorial waters and airspace, ensuring readiness and resilience in the modern era.

