FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced this decision in Bangkok on May 17, 2024.



In the vote, Brazil garnered 119 votes, surpassing the joint bid from Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, which received 78 votes.



This pivotal decision introduces a significant change in FIFA' voting process, engaging national federations directly.



A total of 207 countries participated in the voting in Thailand, excluding the four bidding nations.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva supported Brazil's bid , which was promoted under the slogan "A Natural Choice."



Notable figures such as CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues and Sports Minister André Fufuca led the Brazilian delegation in Bangkok.







They were joined by Aline Pellegrino, CBF's Manager of Women's Competitions, and Formiga, a veteran of seven World Cups.



Expressing his gratitude, Rodrigues hailed the occasion as historic.



"This victory advances global women's football," he stated, committing to host the best Women's World Cup ever.



The tournament will unfold across ten Brazilian cities, highlighting the country's diverse cultural and sporting heritage.

2027 Women's World Cup Set for Landmark Debut in Brazil

As the host nation, the Brazilian Women's National Team automatically qualifies. This tenth edition of the tournament will feature thirty-two teams.



The 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand ended with Spain as champions, while Brazil did not advance past the group stages.



China, Sweden, the USA, Germany, Canada, and France hosted previous tournaments.



Spain, the reigning champions, joins the ranks of past winners like the United States, Germany, Japan, and Norway.



The USA holds the record with four titles; Germany has won twice.



This hosting opportunity not only reflects Brazil's dedication to enhancing women's football but also signifies FIFA's evolving approach to international sports governance.

