Bofa Forecasts Brazil’S GDP Growth At 2.7% For 2024, Surpassing Consensus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bank of America (BofA) projects a 2.7% GDP growth for Brazil in 2024, outpacing general market predictions.



Despite potential setbacks from flooding in Rio Grande do Sul, the outlook stays upbeat.



Several factors bolster this forecast. Brazil's increasing GDP potential, alongside positive early-year economic indicators, supports growth.



BofA economists David Beker and Natacha Perez indicate that resilient job markets, improved credit, and government transfers will enhance private consumption.



Municipal elections could also influence government spending.



"Investments are expected to grow, backed by a more flexible monetary policy," claim Beker and Perez.







They anticipate robust growt in the year's first half, with a potential slowdown later, projecting a slight decrease to 2.5% in 2025.



In contrast, Brazil's Central Bank surveys predict a more conservative growth of 2.09% this year and 2% next year, according to the latest Focus Bulletin.

March witnessed a 0.34% drop in Brazil's Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), falling short of both BofA's and market expectations.



Nevertheless, this decline did not disrupt the overall upward trend of the first quarter, which experienced a 1.1% increase.



BofA maintains a positive outlook on Brazil's economic future. Their analysis indicates an economy robust enough to surmount short-term challenges.



As 2024 nears, global attention turns to Brazil, eager to see how these forecasts play out in the dynamic South American market.







