Argentina Eyes Economic Rebound: IMF Forecasts Positive Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently projected growth for Argentina's economy in late 2024.



The announcement occurred during a press conference in Washington, D.C.



Julie Kozack, IMF' Director of Communications, lauded Argentina's strict fiscal measures under President Javier Milei's "chainsaw" program.



She highlighted Argentina's achievement of a fiscal surplus this quarter, a first in 16 years, meeting all set targets.



Argentina has quickly recovered its international reserves and significantly reduced its inflation from 25% in December to 8.8% in April.



Kozack credited these better-than-expected outcomes to the effective implementation of the stabilization program.



The IMF predicts a 5% economic growth for Argentina in 2025.







Kozack stresses the importance of ongoing reforms in fiscal, monetary, and structural sectors to ensure sustained recovery.



She called for enhancements to make the tax system more efficient and fair.



Furthermore, Kozack discussed adjusting monetary policies to stabilize inflation and manage inflation expectations.



She introduced a new monetary regime allowing the free coexistence of the Argentine peso and currencies like the US dollar, similar to models in Peru and Uruguay.



Kozack also stressed the need to remove business obstacles and encourage private investment.



While acknowledging ongoing challenges, the IMF praised Argentina for passing necessary structural legislation.



Kozack confirmed there were no talks of financial aid beyond the planned $800 million.



This optimistic forecast from the IMF serves as a sign of hope for Argentina, indicating the initial success of its rigorous economic strategies.



The focus now turns to sustaining reform momentum, ensuring Argentina's path toward economic stability and growth remains robust.

