Global Emission Monitoring System Market Share, Analysis, Trends, & Regional Insights

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Emission-monitoring system (EMS) is an integration of software and hardware, used to evaluate the concentration of gases or particulate matter emitting from industrial operations. Deployment of EMS is done to measure and validate several pollutants such as CO, CO2, mercury, NH3, THC, NOx, and others. EMS system are spilt into continuous emission-monitoring system (CEMS) and predictive emission-monitoring systems (PEMS). CEMS are projected to dominate the EMS market over the forecast period 2018–2025 as these emission systems are used in industries where continuous monitoring of emission is mandatory.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, global emission monitoring system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific emission monitoring system market size is expected to grow at faster pace in coming years. The continued burning of coal to address the unending energy demand, mainly in developing nations such as China and India have led to adoption of system. According to new Environmental Protection Law (EPL) in China, all coal-fired industrial units are estimated to have to comply with specific measures to monitor and control emission. Such suitable initiatives are expected to fuel the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding need to control pollution leading to hazardous effect on human health among the public welfare organizations has led to green initiatives on large scale. These factors have collectively contributed to growth of EMS market in the region which are used in measuring air quality index.

North America market is expected to hold major share in the market owing to stringent emission standards, and government supportive activities to reduce greenhouse gas emission. For instance, renewable energy programs under the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) such as Green power partnership, RE-Powering America's Land Initiative, and others which majorly focus on reducing environmental damage is expected to foster the market demand for emission monitoring system market.

Europe emission monitoring technical advancement in solutions to maintain eco-friendly environment and strong presence of key players in region is likely to supplement the growth of the emission monitoring system market.

Emission monitoring system market growth in Latin America and MEA is expected to register promising growth over the assessment period owing to emerging industrial sector and growing awareness.

Segmental Insights

Global emission monitoring system market is segmented by system type, offering, end-use industry, and region.

Based on system type, market is bifurcated into continuous EMS (CEMS) and predictive EMS (PEMS). CEMS is expected to hold major share of the emission monitoring system market. CEMS is used in various industries where continuous monitoring of emissions is compulsory. CEMSs consist of different equipment such as gas analyzers, gas sampling systems, temperature, flow, and opacity monitors, and data acquisition systems. CEMS validates environmental regulatory compliance of air pollutants that are emitted from industrial sources.

On the basis of offerings, emission monitoring system market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware offering is estimated to emerge out as leading segment in EMS market throughout the assessment period. Both CEMS and PEMS requires the use of hardware to collect the emission data. Moreover, CEMS is hardware-based emission-monitoring system driving the growth of hardware market as most manufacturing plants have installed CEMSs.

Based on end-use industry, emission monitoring system market is broadly segmented into power plants & combustion, petrochemicals, refineries & fertilizers, oil & gas, chemicals, metal & mining, pulp & paper, marine & shipping, and others. Rapidly established industrialization and growing demand for energy has contributed to increasing greenhouse gas emission, leading to global warming, acid rain, and health hazards. This has mandated the implementation of EMS in power plants supporting the growth of power plants & combustion end-use segment.

Global Emission Monitoring System Market Segmentation

By System Type



Continuous Emission-Monitoring System (CEMS)

Predictive Emission-Monitoring System (PEMS)



By Offerings



Hardware

Software

Services



By End-Use Industries



Power Plants & Combustion

Petrochemicals

Refineries & Fertilizers

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Metal & Mining

Pulp & Paper

Marine & Shipping

Others



