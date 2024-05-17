Fionn Hand Added To Ireland Men's Squad For Netherlands T20I Tri-Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Dublin, May 17 (IANS) Ireland have said its bowling all-rounder Fionn Hand will join the men's T20I squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in the Netherlands, with Graham Hume missing the trip due to visa delays.

Cricket Ireland said in its statement on Friday that visa processing delays mean that South African-born Hume requires a Schengen Visa to play in the Netherlands and he will now miss the tour. It added that this matter has no impact on Hume's inclusion in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad, for which he was named in last week.

Hand, 25, has played 10 T20Is for Ireland, including playing in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and was recently brought into the squad for the third T20I against Pakistan on Tuesday, where the visitors' completed a 2-1 victory. The tri-series, also featuring Scotland, will be played at Voorburg from May 18 to 24.

The tri-series serves as vital preparation for Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, happening in the West Indies and the USA from June 1-29.

Ireland tri-series squad: Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland T20 World Cup squad: Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.