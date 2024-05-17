COP29 Sustainable Business Forum Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

The conference“Raising Ambition, Enabling Action: COP29Sustainable Business Forum” has commenced in Baku on May 17, Azernews reports.

Alessandra Roccasalvoya, Acting Resident Representative of theUnited Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Azerbaijan,emphasised, "Participants of COP29 in Baku will engage indiscussions and take actions to ensure a sustainable future for thenext generations."

"We are proud to bolster the partnership between UNDP and theGovernment of Azerbaijan," she stressed.

She further highlighted that organising such business forums isan integral aspect of the "green transition" and sustainabledevelopment:

"The Sustainable Business Forum convenes diverse stakeholders tofoster dialogue and cooperation, enhancing business involvement inclimate change mitigation and adaptation."

Speaking on the urgency of combating climate change, A.Roccasalvoya underscored that global warming adversely affects allnations:

"Climate change extends beyond air pollution, encompassing waterissues as well. Addressing these challenges necessitatesinternational cooperation. Therefore, Azerbaijan hosts COP29 toconvene parties for discussions, problem-solving, and securing thefuture for generations to come."

During the address by Deputy Minister of Economy, SahibMammadov, Azerbaijan expressed its readiness to collaborate withall stakeholders to establish financing mechanisms in the energytransition, a central theme of COP29.

He noted that despite Azerbaijan's status as an oil and gasproducer, the nation's agenda prioritises green energy. TheKarabakh and East Zangezur economic regions have been designated as"green" energy zones. By 2030, the aim is to increase the share ofalternative and renewable energy sources in total energy productionto 30%.

S. Mammadov highlighted several initiatives proposed to ensureCOP29's success, achieve common goals related to environmentalsustainability and climate action, and outline ongoing efforts toimplement these initiatives:

"One key initiative is the establishment of a specialisedClimate Finance Fund aimed at financing climate projects indeveloping countries. This Fund, funded by member parties' fossilfuel exports, provides a stable source of finance for climateinitiatives. It stimulates investments in renewable energy, energyefficiency, and other climate-related projects, thereby aidingcountries in reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy security,and fostering sustainable development."

At the forum, Azerbaijani MP and UN High-Level Champion onClimate Change for COP29, Nigar Arpadarai, addressed the mainpriorities of the event: "Azerbaijan, as a nation committed toupholding international law, is deeply concerned about the globalclimate crisis," she stated.

She emphasised the crucial role of the private sector inaddressing climate change, noting its significant influence onsupply chain transformation.

Regarding the transition to a green economy, she emphasised theneed for substantial funding: "Governments cannot achieve thisalone. Hence, unwavering support from the private sector isessential."