The Great Kabab Factory, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi Brings KABAB AROUND THE GLOBE Food Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th May 2024: The Great Kabab Factory at Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, is thrilled to announce another unique food festival, "KABAB AROUND THE GLOBE'' from May 24th-2nd June 2024. The 10-day food festival lets you indulge in a rich and diverse culinary experience with a variety of kababs and much more. A perfect place for food lovers to explore the variety of kababs from around the world, the festival's unique selling proposition lies in its commitment to authenticity, with each dish well-prepared using traditional spices from its region of origin.



KABAB AROUND THE GLOBE festival offers a wide variety of flavors to indulge in. Besides this, food lovers will be able to enjoy authentic delicacies to tantalize their taste buds. Guests can expect a diverse selection of kababs, each capturing the authentic taste of its heritage, whether it's the smoky flavor of Middle Eastern kababs, the strong spices of Indian tandoori kababs, the subtle flavors of Asian grills, and much more. There is something to satisfy every taste palate as per their taste.



Mr. Navneet Jain, CEO, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, said, "As we bring another exciting food festival, 'KABAB AROUND THE GLOBE' at The Great Kabab Factory, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, we aim to provide one of the best culinary experiences at one place. We have curated an enticing menu that will cater to the wide preferences of food lovers indulging in mouth-watering delicacies ensuring a delightful dining experience. This festival is our commitment to deliver an exceptional dining experience and focus on customer satisfaction."



Addressing the occasion, Chef Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, said, "We are excited to host another unique food festival, 'KABAB AROUND THE GLOBE'. With this food festival, we are celebrating diversity through the universal language of food. Our team has curated a special menu that highlights the rich history of kababs from every nook and corner of the world. The festival is a must-visit for the world's best kabab experience."



The festival will start on 24th May and last until 2nd June, from 7:00 PM to 11:45 PM at The Great Kabab Factory, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi. The delicacies will be priced at INR 2299/- and INR 2499/-, for Veg and Non-veg respectively. It is an exceptional value for an unforgettable dine-out with family and friends. Don't miss your chance to savor the world on a plate at The Great Kabab Factory, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, Delhi NCR.



About Radisson Blu Kaushambi:



Ideally located in Delhi-NCR near Noida and East Delhi, the Radisson Blu, Kaushambi is perfect for business travelers. Placing you within an eight-minute drive from the Noida corporate hub, our high-end accommodations offer thoughtful services such as on-call doctors, airport transfers, and spacious banquet halls, as well as modern amenities including free Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service. For a unique stay, discover our road trips and delicious buffet offerings. Explore nearby attractions such as Connaught Place and Pragati Maidan, just a 15-minute drive away. After a day of meetings, indulge in a relaxing spa treatment, take a dip in our rooftop pool, or enjoy a tasty meal at Rooftop - The View.

Company :-Media Mantra

User :- Mallika Singh

Email :...

Other articles by USHA