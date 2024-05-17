Two Civilians Killed As Russian Troops Shell 15 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 16, the Russian army shelled 15 settlements in the Kherson region, killing two people.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
Antonivka, Poniativka, Chornobaivka, Inzhenerne, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, Novoberyslav, Vysoke, Mykhailivka, Novovorontsovka, Lvove, Kozatske, Vesele, and Kherson came under enemy shelling and air strikes. Read also:
Russian army injures five civilians in Donetsk
region in past day
Four multi-storey buildings and seven private houses were damaged. A medical facility and a shop were hit. An outbuilding and four private cars were also damaged.
According to Prokudin, two people were killed and six others were injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown condemned Russia's strikes on Kherson and the Kharkiv region, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN17052024000193011044ID1108225558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.