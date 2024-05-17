               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Two Civilians Killed As Russian Troops Shell 15 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past Day


5/17/2024 5:17:46 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 16, the Russian army shelled 15 settlements in the Kherson region, killing two people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Antonivka, Poniativka, Chornobaivka, Inzhenerne, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, Novoberyslav, Vysoke, Mykhailivka, Novovorontsovka, Lvove, Kozatske, Vesele, and Kherson came under enemy shelling and air strikes.

Four multi-storey buildings and seven private houses were damaged. A medical facility and a shop were hit. An outbuilding and four private cars were also damaged.

According to Prokudin, two people were killed and six others were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown condemned Russia's strikes on Kherson and the Kharkiv region, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.

