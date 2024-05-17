Fire Breaks Out At Oil Refinery In Russia's Tuapse Following Nighttime Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a nighttime attack, a fire broke out at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Astra Telegram channel .

"A fire broke out at the Tuapse oil refinery following an UAV attack," the message says.

Later, it was clarified that according to the regional police, the fire at the oil refinery was extinguished. At the same time, local residents report communication interruptions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Rosneft's oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, caught fire and was heavily damaged after an UAV attack on January 25. It resumed operations only in early May.