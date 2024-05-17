Situation In Pokrovsk Sector Changing Dynamically, 41 Enemy Attacks Repelled In Past Day Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 41 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector over the past day.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation in this sector is certainly changing dynamically. There are cases when the enemy partially achieves limited tactical success in certain areas due to intense shelling, and sometimes our Defense Forces are recapturing lost positions and returning to them," Voloshyn said.

Ukraine downs all Russian 20 drones overnight Friday

According to him, in recent days, in the Pokrovsk sector, one of the anti-tank units of the 47th Mechanized Brigade destroyed many Russian armored vehicles in just one shift. The enemy also deployed infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers in their assault.

"This unit destroyed four IFVs, three APCs, one light armored tractor, one light armored vehicles and one golf cart. The enemy seems to not give up attempts to conduct assaults in this sector. They are using light and fully armored vehicles, trying to storm our positions," added the spokesman.

He noted that the enemy's priority targets in the Pokrovsk sector are Chasiv Yar, Kramatorsk agglomeration, and attempts to reach Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces are identifying enemy concentration areas and destroying them, preventing the Russians from gaining a foothold in the northern part of Vovchansk.

Photo: General Staff