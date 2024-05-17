Border Guards Destroy Russian IFV Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Ukrainian border guards destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on its website and shared a relevant video.

On the outskirts of Vovchansk, border aerial reconnaissance spotted a camouflaged Russian infantry fighting vehicle. The information was relayed to the artillerymen from the "Steel Frontier" brigade, which subsequently fired on the vehicle.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector has been changing dynamically over the past day, with the Defense Forces repelling 41 enemy attacks.

Photo: screenshot of the video, SBGSU